  2. Canada/British Columbia Business Services Society - Election of two Bargaining committee members & bargaining survey - BCGEU

Published on January 20, 2021

Your collective agreement is due to expire on March 31, 2021. In preparation for negotiations, a new bargaining committee must be elected to participate in the bargaining process.

  • Call for nominations for two (2) Bargaining Committee Members

In order to be nominated a member and nominator must complete the nomination form and send it to the Lower Mainland Area Office by 5:00pm, Monday, February 8, 2021. If there are more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.

  • Bargaining Survey, please also fill out the bargaining survey to voice what is most important to you during this round of bargaining.

Please send your completed nomination form and bargaining surveys, to the attention of Anne Dodington by either:

Mail: Suite #130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
Email: area03@bcgeu.ca

Fax: 604-215-1410

In solidarity

Anne Dodington
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here
Download bargaining survey here



