Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Canada/British Columbia Business Services Society - Election of two Bargaining committee members & bargaining survey - BCGEU
Published on January 20, 2021
Your collective agreement is due to expire on March 31, 2021. In preparation for negotiations, a new bargaining committee must be elected to participate in the bargaining process.
Call for nominations for two (2) Bargaining Committee Members
In order to be nominated a member and nominator must complete the nomination form and send it to the Lower Mainland Area Office by 5:00pm, Monday, February 8, 2021. If there are more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.
Bargaining Survey, please also fill out the bargaining survey to voice what is most important to you during this round of bargaining.
Please send your completed nomination form and bargaining surveys, to the attention of Anne Dodington by either: Mail: Suite #130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4 Email: area03@bcgeu.ca