The Union is pleased to advise the following members have been acclaimed as your new bargaining committee representatives.

Franca Lattanzio – Bargaining Committee Member

Paul Tomczak – Bargaining Committee Member

In the coming weeks, your new bargaining committee will begin preparing for upcoming collective agreement negotiations with your Employer. We will keep you updated throughout the bargaining process. Bulletins will be sent by email to those members that have registered their email with the union. To ensure you receive copies of all bargaining updates in a timely manner, we recommend that you update your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup or by notifying your bargaining committee.

In the meantime, your current collective agreement remains in full force and effect until a new agreement has been negotiated and then ratified by the membership.

Congratulations to the committee for accepting your nominations for this important work.

In solidarity,

Romeena Sidhu

Staff Representative

