CANCELLED - Worksite Visits, March 17 & 18, 2020 - BCGEU

Published on March 16, 2020

The worksite visits listed below have been postponed until the COVID19 crisis has passed.
 
Tuesday, March 17, 2020-Nelson

  • 333 Victoria Street (Pink Building) Between 8:30-10:00 a.m.
  • 310 Ward Street Nelson (White Building) Between 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
  • 1907 Ridgewood Road (4 mile) FLNRO Between 1:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m.
  • 2501 Udell Road, Fire Attack Base Between 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

 
 
Wednesday, March 18, 2020-Castlegar and Trail

  • 208 Hughes Road, Castlegar (S.E. Fire Centre) Between 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.
  • 1520 Bay Avenue, Trail, SDPR/1050 Eldorado Street, Service BC, Trail Between 10:00-11:00 a.m.
  • 825 Columbia Avenue, Castlegar (MCFD/FLNRO) 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

 
 
In solidarity
 

Mike Fenton
Staff representative


Download PDF of notice here

