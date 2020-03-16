The worksite visits listed below have been postponed until the COVID19 crisis has passed.



Tuesday, March 17, 2020-Nelson

333 Victoria Street (Pink Building) Between 8:30-10:00 a.m.

310 Ward Street Nelson (White Building) Between 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

1907 Ridgewood Road (4 mile) FLNRO Between 1:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

2501 Udell Road, Fire Attack Base Between 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.





Wednesday, March 18, 2020-Castlegar and Trail

208 Hughes Road, Castlegar (S.E. Fire Centre) Between 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

1520 Bay Avenue, Trail, SDPR/1050 Eldorado Street, Service BC, Trail Between 10:00-11:00 a.m.

825 Columbia Avenue, Castlegar (MCFD/FLNRO) 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.





In solidarity





Mike Fenton

Staff representative







UWU/MoveUP