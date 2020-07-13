Cannabis Lateral Transfer MOU concludes July 31



This email is a reminder that the deadline to apply for a lateral transfer to the new BC Cannabis Distribution and Retail Stores operations is 11:59 pm, July 31, 2020.



The deadline marks the end of the six-month extension – a result of your union's successful appeal to ensure that, in light of the unexpectedly slow implementation of the new cannabis operations, Component 5 members could benefit from the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MOU was developed as part of negotiations for the 18th Main Collective Agreement to allow current regular and regular part-time employees to laterally transfer from the BC Liquor Distribution Branch to the new cannabis operations for the purposes of start-up and implementation.



Note: There will be no further extensions to the application deadline.



Members wanting to express interest in a lateral transfer per the MOU must complete a cannabis lateral request form (download here) and email the form and their resume to cannabistransfer@bcldb.com.



In solidarity,

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice President





UWU/MoveUP