To: All members at Capilano Highway Services – Sunshine Coast (CA 05)

Re: Bargaining Committee Nominations – Three (3) Positions



As outlined in MOU #5 – RE: Contract Re-opener, of the collective agreement, the Union and the Employer have agreed to reopen the agreement on April 19, 2023, to negotiate the following articles:

Article 6.2 – Bargaining Unit Work

Article 24 – Contracting Out

Article 25 – Health and Welfare Benefits

Additional articles may only be re-opened and negotiated subject to mutual agreement by the Parties.

The Union needs your help. We need your participation in the preparation for the bargaining process. The first step is to elect a Union Bargaining Committee which will negotiate the new collective agreement with the Employer's Bargaining Committee. You will need to elect a maximum of three bargaining committee members.

The Bargaining Committee will work with the BCGEU Staff Representative in negotiating the new collective agreement. The Union will provide bargaining training to the members of the Bargaining Committee; your collective agreement allows for Union-paid leave for bargaining purposes.



The role of the bargaining committee members includes:

Attending caucus meetings and developing bargaining proposals;

Gathering and distributing information to members at the worksite;

Attending collective bargaining sessions with the Employer;

Providing feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process;

Assisting with meetings that may be held related to bargaining.



Attached to this notice is a nomination form for the Bargaining Committee member positions. Should there be more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.



To nominate yourself or another member, please complete and return the attached nomination form to my Support at [email protected] - Attention: Waheed Taiwo no later than 4:00pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023. If there are more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.

Area office address: 130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Phone: 604-215-1499 | Fax: 604-215-1410

Email: [email protected]