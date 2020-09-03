 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on September 03, 2020

The nomination period has closed and we have received three nominations for the four positions on your joint labour management committee.

Please join me in congratulatingRon Dendewicz, Bruno Kerntopf, and John McDonald, who have been acclaimed as members of the Joint Labour Management Committee and will represent you in labour management meetings with your Employer.

Hoping you are all well and staying safe.

In solidarity,

Megan McKinney
Staff Representative

