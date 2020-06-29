Nominations are now open for three (3) positions and one (1) alternate on your labour management committee.

Nomination forms are attached to this bulletin. Nominations close on July 30, 2020. Nominations can be faxed to 604.215.1410, or emailed to area03@bcgeu.ca

Nominations must be received no later than 5:00pm, Thursday, July 30, 2020.

In the event we receive more nominations than positions available, an election will be conducted.

In solidarity

Megan McKinney

Staff Representative

