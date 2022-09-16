BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

September 16, 2022

POSITION: CAPITAL STEWARDSHIP ASSISTANT – RESEARCH AND INTERACTIVE SERVICES

GRADE: LEVEL 5 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

A full-time support staff is required to assist the Capital Stewardship Officer. This position is based in the Research & Interactive Services (RIS) department, located in Burnaby (HQ).

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

The successful applicant will perform Level 5 duties as assigned. Duties will include: assisting in filing shareholder proposals and legal and investor letters, supporting in investor outreach, posting and maintaining the BCGEU website, maintaining a shareholder calendar and filing deadlines, assistance with proxy voting, and processing a variety of documents such as news releases, minutes, meeting notices, reports, memoranda, forms, schedules, questionnaires, leaves of absence, general correspondence, and sending bulletins with BCGEU's mass emailing system. Other duties include making travel and hotel arrangements; arranging appointments and negotiations; making logistical arrangements for conferences/shareholder meetings and training sessions; liaising with BCGEU activists and employer representatives; setting up and maintaining departmental filing systems; maintaining a daily bring forward system; responding to telephone inquiries and media inquiries; preparing cheque requisitions for signature; sorting and distributing mail; other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 2-4 years' administrative experience: high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); word processing skills essential; Word and database experience required; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; and the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous Workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters by Friday, Sept 23, 5:00 pm.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected].

