Please be advised that Component 8 Vice President, Scott DeLong, will be conducting a worksite visit to answer questions today at the Cara Centre Boardroom.
Where: 160 Nickel Road Kelowna BC
(enter through lower driveway on ground floor)
Time: 1:30-3:30pm
Light snacks and refreshments will be provided
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.