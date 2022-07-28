Please be advised that Component 8 Vice President, Scott DeLong, will be conducting a worksite visit to answer questions today at the Cara Centre Boardroom.



Where: 160 Nickel Road Kelowna BC

(enter through lower driveway on ground floor)



Time: 1:30-3:30pm



Light snacks and refreshments will be provided



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP