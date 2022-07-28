Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Cara Center Worksite Visit December 14, 2022 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Cara Center Worksite Visit December 14, 2022 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 14, 2022

Please be advised that Component 8 Vice President, Scott DeLong, will be conducting a worksite visit to answer questions today at the Cara Centre Boardroom.
 
Where: 160 Nickel Road Kelowna BC
           (enter through lower driveway on ground floor)
 
Time: 1:30-3:30pm
 
Light snacks and refreshments will be provided

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP