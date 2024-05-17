Your BCGEU and HEU poly-party bargaining committee, consisting of BCGEU members representing Cerwydden and Piccadilly and HEU members representing Mountain Lake, commenced bargaining preparation for your renewal collective agreement with CareCorp between February and March 2024.



The bargaining committee met with the Employer in Burnaby on April 18th and 19th and again on May 9th and 10th. The parties agreed to substantive language proposals for your collective agreement. On May 10th, the bargaining committee tabled its monetary package to the Employer.



The Employer will provide a response to the bargaining committee's monetary package when the parties return to the bargaining table on July 3rd and 4th.



You can expect a further update after July 4th. If you have any questions, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Godwin Amega, Bargaining Committee Chair

Laurie Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member

Sharon Knapp, Bargaining Committee Member

Tina Whitney, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download a PDF of this notice

UWU/MoveUP