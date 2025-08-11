The 2023-2026 CareCorp Senior Services (Cerwydden, Mountain Lake, and Piccadilly Seniors Communities) collective agreement is now available on the BCGEU collective agreements website. Hard copies will be printed and provided for distribution at the worksites this fall. Questions about the content of your collective agreement may be directed to a worksite steward.

In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

Download PDF of bulletin here





