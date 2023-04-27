Nominations Open for CareCorp Senior Services Bargaining Committee



Call for Nominations



Nominations are now open for a bargaining committee to work with the staff negotiator on renewal of your collective agreement with the employer. Elected bargaining committees help ensure members' voices are heard and their interests protected and advanced through the bargaining process. We negotiate as part of a small bargaining association together with the Hospital Employees' Union (HEU) representing its members at CareCorp (Mountain Lake).



The BCGEU bargaining committee has positions for four members, as follows:

One bargaining committee chair; and

Three bargaining committee members

Two spots on the committee will be filled by members from Cerwydden, and two by members from Piccadilly. The site the chair is from will be represented by the bargaining committee chair and one bargaining committee member, while the other site will be represented by two bargaining committee members.



For a member to be nominated for both the bargaining committee chair position and a bargaining committee member position (if not elected chair), the nominator and nominee must check both boxes on the nomination form.



Nominations close on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Nominations received after this time will not be considered. Note that the nomination form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator. If there is more than one nominee for chair or three for committee member, then voting will occur.



Candidates may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) for distribution to members with the ballots and posting on the BCGEU website if voting is required. A candidate's info sheet may not contain false or misleading information. The deadline for submitting candidate information sheets is Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).



Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to the BCGEU Negotiations Department by email to [email protected], by fax to 604-294-5092 or toll-free fax 1-800-946-0244, or by mail to:

BCGEU

Attn. Negotiations Department

4911 Canada Way

Burnaby BC V5G 3W3



Duties of Bargaining Committee Members and Chair



All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee, and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.



No prior negotiations experience is required, and training will be provided.



Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.



Important Deadlines



Members are reminded that:

The deadline to submit a completed nomination form is: Monday, December 4, 2023, at 5:00 PM ; and

The deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM.

Nominees may contact Staff Representative Ryan Stewart for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities, by phone at 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1-800-663-1674, or by email to [email protected].



In solidarity,



Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here