Nominations Open for CareCorp Senior Services Bargaining Committee
Call for Nominations
Nominations are now open for a bargaining committee to work with the staff negotiator on renewal of your collective agreement with the employer. Elected bargaining committees help ensure members' voices are heard and their interests protected and advanced through the bargaining process. We negotiate as part of a small bargaining association together with the Hospital Employees' Union (HEU) representing its members at CareCorp (Mountain Lake).
The BCGEU bargaining committee has positions for four members, as follows:
- One bargaining committee chair; and
- Three bargaining committee members
Two spots on the committee will be filled by members from Cerwydden, and two by members from Piccadilly. The site the chair is from will be represented by the bargaining committee chair and one bargaining committee member, while the other site will be represented by two bargaining committee members.
For a member to be nominated for both the bargaining committee chair position and a bargaining committee member position (if not elected chair), the nominator and nominee must check both boxes on the nomination form.
Nominations close on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Nominations received after this time will not be considered. Note that the nomination form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator. If there is more than one nominee for chair or three for committee member, then voting will occur.
Candidates may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) for distribution to members with the ballots and posting on the BCGEU website if voting is required. A candidate's info sheet may not contain false or misleading information. The deadline for submitting candidate information sheets is Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).
Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to the BCGEU Negotiations Department by email to [email protected], by fax to 604-294-5092 or toll-free fax 1-800-946-0244, or by mail to:
BCGEU
Attn. Negotiations Department
4911 Canada Way
Burnaby BC V5G 3W3
Duties of Bargaining Committee Members and Chair
All committee members are expected to:
- Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining
- Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities
- Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite
- Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer
- Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining
- Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process
- Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals
- Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining
The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee, and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.
No prior negotiations experience is required, and training will be provided.
Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.
Important Deadlines
Members are reminded that:
- The deadline to submit a completed nomination form is: Monday, December 4, 2023, at 5:00 PM; and
- The deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM.
Nominees may contact Staff Representative Ryan Stewart for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities, by phone at 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1-800-663-1674, or by email to [email protected].
In solidarity,
Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2023. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs