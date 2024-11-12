Your BCGEU and HEU poly-party bargaining committee and CareCorp will next meet in bargaining on January 28 to 30, 2025. All parties wanted to meet sooner, but these are the earliest dates that work for everyone. The Employer will provide a response to the bargaining committee's monetary proposals at that time.



Sharon Knapp, who was a bargaining committee member from Piccadilly, has accepted fulltime work elsewhere and therefore resigned from the committee. We thank Sharon for her efforts up to this point and wish her all the best. We will continue this round of negotiations as a committee of three.



You can expect a further update after January 30th. In the meantime, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns.



In solidarity,



Godwin Amega, Bargaining Committee Chair

Laurie Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member

Tina Whitney, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP