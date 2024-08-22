The bargaining sessions scheduled for July 3rd and 4th were postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. Your BCGEU and HEU poly-party bargaining committee and CareCorp are working to reschedule for late September or early October.
The Employer will provide a response to the bargaining committee's monetary proposals when the parties next meet.
You can expect a further update once new dates are scheduled. In the meantime, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns.
In solidarity,
Godwin Amega, Bargaining Committee Chair
Laurie Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member
Sharon Knapp, Bargaining Committee Member
Tina Whitney, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download a PDF of this notice
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2024. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs