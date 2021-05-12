The ratification meeting for your new collective agreement will be Tuesday, May 18. The meeting will be online due to public health restrictions. This will be your chance to ask questions about the changes to the collective agreement:

Date: Tuesday, May 18

Time: Drop in between 1:30pm and 3:30pm

Ratification highlights will be explained at 1:30 and 2:30, and members can ask questions at any time.

How: Zoom video or telephone

Check your email or ask your bargaining committee for meeting details.

We are currently preparing the ratification document. You will receive this document later this week, along with an explanation of the highlights of the agreement, to read through before the ratification meeting.

Voting Information

Voting will open at 2:00pm on Tuesday, May 18. You will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Voting will close on Thursday, May 20 at 5:00pm. We strongly encourage you to vote, as this will be your only method to cast a ballot.

A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact [email protected], or Sheila Matthen (Staff Representative) by calling 604-291-9611 or 1‑800-663-1674 ASAP after voting opens, but no later than Thursday, May 20 at 12:00pm. This will allow enough time to issue a voting credential that day before voting closes. Please note that phone support is available during regular BCGEU office hours from 8:30am to 5:00pm, Monday to Friday.

Please log into the Member's Portal here to ensure BCGEU has your correct email address for voting credentials to be emailed to you.

Ratification results will be announced on Friday, May 21.

We encourage you to vote on accepting the terms of your new collective agreement.

In Solidarity,

Tanya Jones, Bargaining Committee Chair

Cheri McGowan, Bargaining Committee Member

Kelsey Sukkau, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP