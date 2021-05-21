Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Cascades Care Community - Ratification Vote Results - BCGEU

Cascades Care Community - Ratification Vote Results - BCGEU

Published on May 21, 2021

Congratulations! Your renewed collective agreement has ratified. Non-monetary changes to your collective agreement will come into effect immediately. Monetary changes will come into effect in 2 pay periods, except as otherwise noted in the collective agreement.

Next Steps:

We will work with your employer to finalize your renewed collective agreement. This process can take a long time, and we appreciate your patience. In the meantime, please refer to your ratification document for a complete list of the changes to your agreement.

On behalf of your bargaining committee, thank you for your input into your renewed collective agreement, and congratulations again!

In Solidarity,

Tanya Jones, Bargaining Committee Chair
Cheri McGowan, Bargaining Committee Member
Kelsey Sukkau, Bargaining Committee Member
Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP