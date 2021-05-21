Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Cascades Care Community - Ratification Vote Results - BCGEU
Published on May 21, 2021
Congratulations! Your renewed collective agreement has ratified. Non-monetary changes to your collective agreement will come into effect immediately. Monetary changes will come into effect in 2 pay periods, except as otherwise noted in the collective agreement.
Next Steps:
We will work with your employer to finalize your renewed collective agreement. This process can take a long time, and we appreciate your patience. In the meantime, please refer to your ratification document for a complete list of the changes to your agreement.
On behalf of your bargaining committee, thank you for your input into your renewed collective agreement, and congratulations again!
In Solidarity,
Tanya Jones, Bargaining Committee Chair Cheri McGowan, Bargaining Committee Member Kelsey Sukkau, Bargaining Committee Member Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative