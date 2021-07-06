As you know, our province moved to Step 3 of a 4-step restart plan last week and casinos were permitted to re-open on July 1 at a reduced capacity and with safety measures. While this is most welcome news, your safety as you transition back to work is our top priority.



Our union is confident that the safety plan in place for your worksite is thorough. All those returning to the worksite are entitled to a safety plan orientation before returning to work.



As the plan is carried out over the coming weeks however, it's important that you raise any safety concerns you may have with your supervisor. Your occupational health & safety committee and your steward are also watching closely to make sure the plan is working for everyone.



Thank you for all you have done to help each other through almost 16 months of closures. I know casino workers and their families are all looking forward to a return to stability and this is another encouraging step in that direction.



In solidarity,



Stephanie Smith, BCGEU president

Dave MacDonald, Vice President, Component 17 General Services





UWU/MoveUP