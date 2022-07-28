Now that you are members of the BCGEU, you are covered by the Community Social Services Sectoral Collective Agreement. The agreement includes Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) #1 which spells out how we will negotiate what are considered "local issues" that are not included in the main agreement.





These local issues are things that differ between employers including hours of work, casual call-in procedure, client vacations and out of town assignments and other areas specific to your workplace. Your local issues agreement can also include any topic that both sides agree on. This is how we could enshrine the benefits you already have at your workplace.





All things considered, local issues will remain the same until a new agreement on these issues is reached with your employer.





We'll be reaching out to you to ensure that we know which local issues are important to you. Additionally, you'll have at least one member from your workplace negotiating your local issues agreement with us.





Local issues bargaining is different from bargaining at the main table, because members do not vote on the agreement, so it is important to bring your priorities forward and stay informed.





We'll be sending you updates throughout the process.





If you want to know more about MOA #1 concerning local issues you can find it on page 73 of your agreement here: https://agreements.bcgeu.ca/pdfs/PostedFiles/Posted%202019/03001022v3.pdf

In solidarity,

Andrea Duncan, Local Chair

Peter Janz, Organizer

Megan Cawood, Staff Representative

P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca; or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.



