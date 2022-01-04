Sectoral Negotiations for the CBA are scheduled to commence on February 3, 2022.

Your BCGEU Delegates to the multi-union bargaining committee have been working with delegates from the other constituent unions to develop our initial bargaining proposals to present to the Employer.

An initial draft will be discussed by delegates on January 14th and we anticipate it will require an additional meeting prior to the February 3, 2022 start date.

We hope to make some important changes this round of bargaining including a host of equity issues with the Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA).

If you have questions about bargaining please reach out to your Local Chair as the Component Executive is receiving regular updates.

We hope to provide important updates as they occur so please watch out for subsequent updates in your email inbox.

In Solidarity,

Scott De Long

VP Component

Download PDF of notice here



