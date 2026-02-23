Tentative Agreement Reached
Dear members,
After five days of negotiations, including a marathon session lasting twenty-four consecutive hours, your bargaining committee is proud to announce we reached a tentative agreement with the Health Employers' Association of BC (HEABC) on Sunday, Feb. 22.
Over the coming days we will be creating a comprehensive summary of the changes including wage calculators, monetary and non-monetary highlights, and the details of each and every change to the agreement. This will take some time, and we appreciate your patience.
This tentative agreement represents the overwhelming solidarity between workers across seven unions, and the support you showed with a strong strike mandate, which helped us achieve incredible gains.
We made progress on every priority you identified through various member engagement activities. We also secured a fair and transparent transition process into the CBA for supportive housing workers. We look forward to sharing the details of these wins with you soon.
In solidarity,
Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee
Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services
Charmaine Fines, Local 802
David Fox, Local 801
Florentina Kelly, Local 803
Shelley Einarson, Local 804
Melanie Mason, Local 809
Jeremy Williams, Local 803
Kate Banky, Local 301
Katie Smith, BCGEU Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
