Tentative Agreement Reached

Dear members,

After five days of negotiations, including a marathon session lasting twenty-four consecutive hours, your bargaining committee is proud to announce we reached a tentative agreement with the Health Employers' Association of BC (HEABC) on Sunday, Feb. 22.

Over the coming days we will be creating a comprehensive summary of the changes including wage calculators, monetary and non-monetary highlights, and the details of each and every change to the agreement. This will take some time, and we appreciate your patience.

This tentative agreement represents the overwhelming solidarity between workers across seven unions, and the support you showed with a strong strike mandate, which helped us achieve incredible gains.

We made progress on every priority you identified through various member engagement activities. We also secured a fair and transparent transition process into the CBA for supportive housing workers. We look forward to sharing the details of these wins with you soon.

If you know a co-worker who isn't receiving these emails, please forward this message and encourage them to update their contact information with the union so they can get all the details about our tentative agreement and the ratification vote process: https://members.bcgeu.ca/signup



In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee

Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services

Charmaine Fines, Local 802

David Fox, Local 801

Florentina Kelly, Local 803

Shelley Einarson, Local 804

Melanie Mason, Local 809

Jeremy Williams, Local 803

Kate Banky, Local 301

Katie Smith, BCGEU Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP