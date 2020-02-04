The BCGEU and the Association representing members to the Health Services and Support - Community Subsector Association of Bargaining Agents (CBA) has recently negotiated a Memorandum of Agreement regarding changes to insurance rates by ICBC with Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC).

Previously, members received the difference between the rate they would pay for personal insurance (to and from work) and the rate they pay to have business insurance ($2,000,000 Liability) when they are required to operate a vehicle in the course of their duties.

This is common in a number of classifications such as Community Health Workers, but is distinct from those that may on occasion, at the request of an employer, use their vehicle and receive mileage.

Employees renewing (or those that have already renewed) their insurance will have their personal insurance rate (to and from work) based on your individual driving factor (the new ICBC rate system) and not the combined driver factor.

This will require employees to have their agent provide (as they did prior) the personal calculation to submit along with their request for reimbursement.

Inquiries as to when new forms or outstanding reimbursements will be available please contact your employer. If you believe that you have not received the correct amount in a reimbursement please contact a steward.

In solidarity,

Richard Tones, Acting Coordinator – Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP