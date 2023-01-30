New inflation figures released today confirm that the maximum wage protections in our collective agreement will be triggered, and members will receive the full 6.75% wage increase starting April 1, 2023.



This brings the total general wage increases for the first two years of the agreement to well over 10% for most members, on top of 1.5% low wage redress, and the elimination of step 1 on the wage grid.



Our bargaining committee is working with HEABC to make sure that you receive both the 2022 and 2023 wage increases as soon as possible, and we will keep you updated when we have more information.



Our current collective agreement – ratified earlier this year – also includes wage protections for the April 1, 2024 wage increases. We expect to have approximations of the April 1, 2024 increase around this time next year. You can find more information about the wage protections and other changes in our collective agreement on our ratification page.



In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association





UWU/MoveUP