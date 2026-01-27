Bargaining update: Progress at the table, revised monetary offer

Dear Member,

The CBA Bargaining Committee, including your eight BCGEU delegates, met with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) from January 19-23, 2026, in hopes of reaching a tentative agreement. This meeting followed our overwhelming strike vote in December.

We're pleased to report meaningful progress at the table on non-monetary items, and HEABC has revised their monetary offer. While we believe the monetary offer will allow us to address some of the most prominent inequities between ourselves and the FBA, we need time to carefully review the full package before we can provide an accurate outline of the proposed compensation.

There are still many outstanding proposals. However, we feel sufficient progress has been made to continue bargaining, and we have two additional weeks of negotiations scheduled for February 2-6 and February 17-20.

Know that the strength of our strike vote – and the unyielding support of members – is what brought us to this point. Your acts of solidarity are making a difference!

In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee

Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services

Charmaine Fines, Local 802

David Fox, Local 801

Florentina Kelly, Local 803

Shelley Einarson, Local 804

Melanie Mason, Local 809

Jeremy Williams, Local 803

Kate Banky, Local 301

Kate Smith, BCGEU Staff Representative





