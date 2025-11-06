Dear BCGEU,

As our strike vote continues, we're sending a quick reminder about information sessions being held today and next week:





💻 Zoom Sessions

Thursday, Nov 6 – 12:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

– 12:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov 15 – 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov 20 – 12:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

🔗 Zoom link sent via bulletin

☎ Telephone Townhall

Wednesday, Nov 12 – 12:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. We'll call every member covered under the CBA collective agreement that we have a phone number for. When you get called, just stay on the line - you'll be automatically connected to the event. If you want to make sure you get called, please log in to Member Portal and make sure we have your current home or personal cell phone number. We would like to remind you that you can't use your employer's email system or your work phone to stay in touch with our union.

Our strike authorization vote opened on Monday– and your voting credentials have been sent to your personal email address. The email with your credentials will come from [email protected]. If you can't find the email, please check your spam or junk folder. Still can't find it? Reach out to [email protected] or 833-833-3297 to confirm the personal email address we have on file, and for other troubleshooting support.

Your bargaining committee is recommending that all members vote 'YES' to show we're united and ready to fight for a fair deal that includes:

Fair funding for our benefits

Fair access to overtime

Protection against 'gig work' scheduling

Equal pay for equal work

Remember: a positive strike vote does not automatically mean a strike will happen. It is a powerful tool to help us negotiate the agreement we all deserve.

In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee