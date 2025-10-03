BCGEU

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. PST this afternoon your CBA Bargaining Committee declared that negotiations had reached an impasse with Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) and the provincial government.

After almost 20 days at the bargaining table since March, we have been unable to address the most acute bargaining priorities identified by members. Specifically:

The retroactive removal of the Investment Return Guarantee Adjustment (IRGA) that has transferred millions of dollars from your benefit trust back to HEABC employers that would otherwise be used to solidify and expand your health benefits and avoid falling further behind other healthcare workers, most of which work for the same employers.

The expansion of overtime by seniority to curtail the offering of overtime by convenience and relationships.

Giving Community Health Workers (CHWs) the security of fixed shifts and breaks that other health care workers have had for decades and ensuring employers can't revert to the 'gig work' scheduling that CHWs endured for 30 years.

Fixing the wages, shift premiums, vacation, and other monetary entitlements to the same rates of other HEABC healthcare workers doing the same work.

We have not taken this decision lightly, and in the absence of an offer that meets these demands, we are likely to conduct a strike vote. Over the coming weeks your BCGEU delegates to the CBA bargaining committee will be working on a member engagement plan as well as determining the best method and timing to conduct a strike vote.

As we move forward it is critical that our union has your up-to-date personal contact information to ensure you are kept informed and prepared. Please log in to the BCGEU Member Portal and click "Manage Contact Info" to confirm your personal email address and phone number are up to date. Encourage your co-workers to do the same if they haven't done so already.

In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee

Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services Charmaine Fines, Treasurer of Component 8, Local 802

David Fox, Local 801

Florentina Kelly, Local 803

Shelly Einarson, Local 804

Melanie Mason, Local 809

Jeremy Williams, Local 803

Richard Tones, BCGEU Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP