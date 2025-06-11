Your delegates to the Community Bargaining Association (CBA), along with delegates from the other six constituent unions of the CBA, met with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) on June 3-4 and June 9-10, 2025, to continue the work of renewing our collective agreement.



We’ve made some progress on non-monetary and administrative proposals, but there’s still a long way to go — and so far, neither side has brought any monetary proposals to the table.



To work through the numerous proposals the constituent unions have submitted, we have scheduled an additional 11 days of bargaining beginning in late June through July. It is our hope that this will bring the parties closer to reaching a tentative agreement.



We’ll keep you updated as bargaining progresses.



In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee



P.S. As part of bargaining, the BCGEU launched an advertising campaign to shine a spotlight on all the roles that make health care delivery possible in our province. The ad below ran for three weeks in the Times Colonist and the Vancouver Sun.

