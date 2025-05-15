Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) is set to meet again with HEABC on May 20 and 21 to continue working through non-monetary proposals. We last met on April 1-3 – click here to review what was covered.



We also have bargaining dates set for June 3 and 4 as well as June 9 and 10.



Following each set of dates above, we'll send more detailed updates. If you know of a co-worker not receiving these updates, please ask them to provide their current contact info at my.bcgeu.ca/login.



Thank you for your support as bargaining continues to progress.





In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee





UWU/MoveUP