Published on May 15, 2025

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) is set to meet again with HEABC on May 20 and 21 to continue working through non-monetary proposals. We last met on April 1-3 – click here to review what was covered.

We also have bargaining dates set for June 3 and 4 as well as June 9 and 10.

Following each set of dates above, we'll send more detailed updates. If you know of a co-worker not receiving these updates, please ask them to provide their current contact info at my.bcgeu.ca/login.

Thank you for your support as bargaining continues to progress.


In solidarity, 

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee 



