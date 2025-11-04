Strike vote is OPEN

Dear Member,

Our strike authorization vote opened yesterday – and your voting credentials have been sent to your personal email address.

If you haven't voted yet, check for an email with your credentials from [email protected]. If you can't find the email, please check your spam or junk folder.

Still can't find it? Reach out to [email protected] or 833-833-3297 to confirm the personal email address we have on file, and for other troubleshooting support.

Your bargaining committee is recommending that all members vote 'YES' to show we're united and ready to fight for a fair deal that includes:

Just like the FBA, our benefit trust deserves full funding retroactive to 2021. Fair access to overtime. We want to see the expansion of overtime by seniority to ensure overtime opportunities are allocated fairly, curtailing assignments offered by convenience or through personal relationships.

We want to see the expansion of overtime by seniority to ensure overtime opportunities are allocated fairly, curtailing assignments offered by convenience or through personal relationships. Protection against 'gig work' scheduling. CHWs deserve the same security of fixed shifts and breaks that other health care workers have had for decades. We need protections to ensure employers cannot return to the precarious scheduling practices CHWs endured for 30 years.

CHWs deserve the same security of fixed shifts and breaks that other health care workers have had for decades. We need protections to ensure employers cannot return to the precarious scheduling practices CHWs endured for 30 years. Equal pay for equal work. Wages, shift premiums, vacation, and other monetary entitlements must be brought up to the same level as other HEABC health care workers doing the same work, ensuring fairness and equity across the sector.

This isn't a vote to walk out tomorrow. In fact, a strong 'YES' vote could put pressure on the employer to come back to the table with a more reasonable offer. That's why the best way to avoid a strike is to vote YES.

Have questions? Join an information session

If you have questions about how we reached impasse, or why a strong 'YES' vote is so important, join members of your bargaining committee at any of the following sessions which start today. (Note: all times are PST).

💻 Zoom Sessions

Tuesday, Nov 4 – 12:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

– 12:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov 6 – 12:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

– 12:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov 15 – 12:00 p.m.

– 12:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov 20 – 12:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

🔗 Join Zoom Meeting Meeting ID: 871 0569 3517 Passcode: 173229

☎ Telephone Townhall

Wednesday, Nov 12 – 12:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. We'll call every member covered under the CBA collective agreement that we have a phone number for. When you get called, just stay on the line -you'll be automatically connected to the event. If you want to make sure you get called, please log in to Member Portal and make sure we have your current home or personal cell phone number. We would like to remind you that you can't use your employer's email system or your work phone to stay in touch with our union.



Please also visit your bargaining hub and the Community Health FAQ for resources and updates related to Community Health bargaining.

It's critical that our union has your current personal contact information so you can participate in the strike vote and stay informed. Please log in to the BCGEU Member Portal and click "Manage Contact Info" to confirm your personal email and phone number are up to date. Encourage your co-workers to do the same – especially if they aren't receiving union emails.

In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee

Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services

Charmaine Fines, Treasurer of Component 8, Local 802

David Fox, Local 801

Florentina Kelly, Local 803

Shelly Einarson, Local 804

Melanie Mason, Local 809

Jeremy Williams, Local 803

Richard Tones, BCGEU Staff Representative





