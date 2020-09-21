Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. Members attending an appointment at a BCGEU office will be
required to complete and return a declaration confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
The Community Bargaining Association (CBA) lead by the BCGEU has finalized a Memorandum of Understanding with the Health Employers Association of British Columbia (HEABC) to address the rare circumstances where an employee covered by the CBA agreement has been temporarily redeployed to work at a site covered by the Facilities Agreement.
In those cases CBA employees will receive a wage adjustment each pay period to ensure they being paid the same hourly rate as those they are working alongside. This will only apply to actual straight time hours worked at the FBA worksite as well as overtime and union leave.
It does not change any other terms and conditions of employment and you continue to be covered by the CBA agreement.
This does not apply to a member that was formerly assigned to a worksite as part of the single site process.
If you have any questions about this change please contact your steward or a local officer.
In solidarity, Richard Tones, Staff Representative - Negotiations