Bargaining Update



Last month the union bargaining committee met with your Employer to start negotiations for your collective agreement. We met on September 16, 17, 18 and 26, 2024. We have signed off on 49 proposals and have agreement on 5 additional proposals, including proposals on remote work, increases to allowances and reimbursements while on travel status, and improvements to language and process around bullying and harassment.



The Employer has rejected and said “no” to most of the union’s main monetary proposals, including:

A wage increase that reflects inflation and increases to cost of living,

An increase to vacation entitlements,

An increase to Employer contributions to your Registered Retirement Savings Plan,

An Employer contribution towards transit costs for commuters, and

Expanding the definition of mental health services providers (ie. to include clinical counselors and social workers) under your Extended Health Care Benefits.

The Union is waiting for further disclosure of the Employer’s financial information, and will look forward to assessing the Employer’s “inability-to-pay” argument. Once we have assessed the Employer’s finances, we will be in a better position to determine how hard and how far to push for monetary gains.



The Employer continues to reject and say “no” to the union’s non-monetary proposal on lengthening extended child care leave beyond the legislative entitlement, which if left as is, would essentially strike the extended child care leave entitlement you currently have in the collective agreement. We are fighting to keep extended childcare leave in for members, as it is an important right for members and their families that was achieved in a previous round of bargaining.



Your bargaining committee and union staff continue to research and meet to discuss ways to pressure the Employer towards agreement on a good contract. Negotiations with the employer will resume on November 6, 2024 at 9am .



Thank you for your ongoing patience and support throughout this process. We will provide another update in November.



In solidarity,



Amy Elgie - Bargaining Committee member

Tuan Pham - Bargaining Committee member

Jennifer Arnold - BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here