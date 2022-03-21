Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on June 27, 2022

Your bargaining committee and employer have formalized a tentative agreement for the workers at CBI Health in the Fraser Valley.

Details of the agreement will be released in the next few days along with instructions on how to vote via a mail in ballot.

 

In Solidarity,

Richard Tones
Staff Representative
BCGEU Negotiations Department

