BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CBI Health Group - Upcoming Bargaining Dates - BCGEU
Published on October 14, 2021
Friends,
The Union has completed our proposal package for the upcoming negotiations with our employer.
We have exchanged bargaining proposal packages with the Employer today, October 14th and have additional bargaining dates on October 25th and 26th in hopes of reaching a tentative agreement.
The pandemic, the transition of the majority of work to the health authority, and the uncertainty of CBI's ongoing presence in providing home support outside of the public healthcare created a delay in the renewal of your agreement. It is my hope we can reach an agreement that provides some level of certainty for those of us that chose to remain.
