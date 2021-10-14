Friends,

The Union has completed our proposal package for the upcoming negotiations with our employer.

We have exchanged bargaining proposal packages with the Employer today, October 14th and have additional bargaining dates on October 25th and 26th in hopes of reaching a tentative agreement.

The pandemic, the transition of the majority of work to the health authority, and the uncertainty of CBI's ongoing presence in providing home support outside of the public healthcare created a delay in the renewal of your agreement. It is my hope we can reach an agreement that provides some level of certainty for those of us that chose to remain.

Thank you for your patience and ongoing support.

Jenn Lovett

Bargaining Committee Chair

UWU/MoveUP