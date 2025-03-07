Saturday, March 8th is International Women's Day, and this year's theme is #AccelerateAction.



For well over a century, IWD has been a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. This day is also a call to action for all women, two-spirit, trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people to accelerate equality, dismantle barriers and challenge harmful stereotypes.



The origins of International Women's Day are in the international suffrage movements and the labour movements and it is now a day of activism for a variety of issues including pay equity, economic opportunity, legal rights, reproductive rights, child care and prevention of gender-based violence.



Our union and the broader labour movement has worked hard to make progress on many of these issues and continues to advocate for workplaces safe from violence and intimidation, affordable child care, paid sick leave and pay equity for all.



From early strikes to modern victories, including a national child care program, the ratification of ILO C-190, which commits to a world free of harassment and violence in 2023, to significant gains in pay equity. While we are proud of this work and these are steps in the right direction, we have so much further to go.



Right now, the political landscape has shifted dramatically with the administration to the south of us actively dismantling decades of hard-fought gender rights, reproductive rights, and safety. In our own communities, many of these issues, including the attacks on the trans community mean that we need to re-commit to a just and safe world.



"Accelerate Action" is a reminder that any of the gains that our social movements have made are entirely because of collective action. If we are to continue the work to achieve gender and women's rights, activism and specifically collective action must be front and centre.



We hope you'll take time on March 8 to participate in an IWD event in your home communities. We've included a list of some known to us, and we encourage you to search online, or contact your local labour council, women's organization, shelter/transition house or sexual assault centre to ask about other events.



We also encourage you to share photos from the events on social media along with your own encouraging thoughts about what Accelerate Action means to you. You can also share the BCGEU messages from our social media channels.



In the meantime, please check out the events and resources listed below. Together we can forge women's and gender equality, raise awareness about discrimination, take action to drive gender parity and #AccelerateAction.





Happy International Women's Day!



In solidarity,



Maria Bennett



BCGEU Treasurer and Chair of the Women and Genders Rights Committee

IWD 2025 Events List





Vancouver and Lower Mainland



IWD Vancouver March



Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 pm



Location: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl'e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery, North Plaza).



International Women's Day March Vancouver works to celebrate, amplify and fight alongside the diversity of women in our community to achieve equity and create awareness of issues self-identifying women in Vancouver face. 2025 speakers list has been announced!





Vancouver & District Labour Council IWD Dinner 2025



Voices of Power: Women Taking Political Action



Date: Saturday, March 8, 4:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. (dinner buffet at 6:00 p.m.)



Location:South Hall Event Centre, 8273 Ross St.Vancouver.



Hosted by the VDLC Women and Gender Rights Committee. Speakers include Jenny Kwan, MP, Niki Sharma, Deputy Premier, Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. MC Karen Ranalletta, President CUPE BC and Yukon Division.





ILWU Canada's International Women's Day event



Date: Friday, March 7, 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. (Education session Noon-3:00 p.m., Dinner 4 – 10 p.m.)



Location:Maritime Labour Centre, 1880 Triumph Street, Vancouver



Join us at ILWU Canada's International Women's Day event to celebrate and empower women! Come early and join us for a fun education session on women in leadership. Dinner will be served at 6:30, event starts at 5 p.m. Women's Day swag for sale at door. Tattoo artists will be onsite.





GEM Fest Gender Equity in Media Society Vancouver



Date: March 8, 10:30 a.m.



Location: VIFF Centre Vancity Theatre, 1181 Seymour St., Vancouver



GEMS is hosting a panel on advocacy in film, showcasing organizations whose work drives social change and funders who are working to better their approaches to equitable access. Moderated by Natasha Tony, Chief Executive Officer, Elevate Inclusion. Presented in partnership with Elevate Inclusion Strategies. Free or by donation.



Give Me Peace 2025 Дай мені миру Fundraiser



Date: March 9, 1-3pm



Location:Princeton Pub & Grill, 1901 Powell St. Vancouver



Celebrate & Support Ukrainian Women and Children in honour of International Women's Day! Join us at Give Me Peace 2025 Дай мені спокій, a fundraiser with the Ana Bon-Bon Trio! Let's make a difference in war-torn Ukraine where our contributions give hope and service.





Downhill International Women's Day Celebration



Date: March 8, Noon – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Collins Park & Downhill Patio, Cypress Mountain, West Vancouver



Join us for our International Women's Day Celebration! This special event brings together our vibrant community of female-identifying riders and skiers for a day of adventure, connection, and empowerment. Don't miss this opportunity to hit the slopes, make new friends, and celebrate the spirit of women in snow sports!

International Women's Day Self-Defense Class

Date: Saturday, March 8, 1 - 2:30 p.m.



Location: The Space at Lonsdale Quay (second floor), 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver



Join us at The Space at Lonsdale Quay for an empowering Women's Self-Defense Class with Jess from @ariseprograms! This class is designed to help you build confidence, learn practical self-defence techniques, and connect with a supportive community. This event is open to women and non-binary folks, ages 13+-no experience needed! Just bring yourself and a readiness to learn and feel empowered.





Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon

Date: March 8, Noon to 4:00 p.m.



Location: Surrey Art Gallery, 13750 88 Ave, Surrey



Art + Feminism is an international initiative that builds a community of activists committed to closing information gaps related to gender, feminism, and the arts, beginning with Wikipedia. Participants are invited to browse the gallery's permanent collection, library books, and research material to develop and deepen content on topics related to BIPOC, gender nonconforming artists, and feminisms. Free, drop-ins welcome.





Girls in STEM Seminar

Date: March 8, 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.



Location:Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., Surrey



KPU's Pre-Med Club is hosting a panel of successful women studying and working in STEM fields to share their career journeys. Free, RSVP online.





Richmond Women's Resource Centre's 2025 International Women's Day Celebration

Date: March 8, Noon - 2:00 p.m.

Location: Richmond Olympic Oval, 6111 River Road Richmond

Richmond Women's Resource Centre (RWRC) has been making a difference in the lives of women & girls in Richmond for 50 years. This year's IWD event will be in the Richmond Olympic Oval's Legacy Lounge. The theme is #AccelerateAction – highlighting the need for swift & decisive action to achieve gender equity. Lunch, guest speakers, presentations & more!

Vancouver Island



Building a Circle of Care for Vancouver Island Panel Discussion

Date: March 8, 2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Location: Craig Street Brew Pub, 25 Craig St. Duncan

What can be done to support people with the right to choose and make informed decisions regarding childbirth? Join independent local news outlet The Discourse and Cowichan IWD for a panel discussion for International Women's Day 2025 to discuss how we can lift support at the community, institutional and family level. Attend in person or virtual. Registration required.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY - Live Trivia Game Show

Date: March 8, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Location: The Old City Station Pub,150 Skinner St., Nanaimo

🧠 This is an intellectual game that is played in a group format. It is played for about 2 hours and includes three rounds with one half hour break. Most of the questions are logical, and not on direct knowledge, which makes it accessible to a wide range of people.😍 Teams with highest scores will receive an amazing gift from our wonderful sponsors! 🎁You can bring your own team of 2 or more people or if you are single come and we will build team right before the Game! 🎉 Before the game, we will have live music performance and great social time with many interesting surprises! All proceeds will be donated to a non-profit foundation of choice from the winning team!

IWD Solidarity Brunch

Date: March 8, 10:00 a.m. - Noon

Location: PSAC Office – Victoria, 503 Park Pl #202, Victoria

In honour of International Women's Day, the Victoria Labour Council invites all delegates who identify as women to a Solidarity Brunch. Join us to celebrate the women activists of our Council. Following the brunch, delegates are invited to attend the International Women's Day Society event at the Ambrosia Centre. You must RSVP HERE to attend the Women's Day Solidarity Brunch.

Women Working for Changes: Our Stories Our Voices

Date: March 8, 10:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Location: Ambrosia Banquet & Events, 638 Fisgard St., Victoria

Come join us on International Women's Day at the Ambrosia Centre in downtown Victoria for an empowering event where women from all walks of life come together to share their stories and amplify their voices. This is a celebration of strength, resilience, and unity as we stand together to create positive changes in our communities. Special guests include women of international, Indigenous, trade union and transwomen backgrounds.

International Women's Day Weekend

Date: March 7 – 9

Location: Oaklands Community Association, 1-2827 Belmont Ave, Victoria

3 days of women-led events including: Pinot & Paint night, Kids Movie Night fundraiser, International Women's Fair, Women's Day run, bike maintenance clinic, and a Victorian Women's Fashion presentation. Some events require registration.

International Women's Day Run

Date: March 8, 10:00 a.m.

Location: Oaklands Community Centre, 1-2827 Belmont Ave, Victoria

Celebrate International Women's Day with a community run! Meet your friends at Oaklands Community Centre on Saturday March 8th for a relaxed 6.7km run around the neighbourhood. Women and gender diverse runners of all levels are welcome to join. Refreshments, women's fair and good times to follow.



Create Your Own Flower Crown Workshop

Date: March 7 – 9

Location: Mayfair Centre Court, 3147 Douglas St., Victoria

🌸💫 Celebrate International Women's Day with spring blooms and creativity! 💫🌸 This March 7-9, join Flowers Canada Growers at Mayfair Centre Court for a FREE and fun hands-on flower crown workshop. 💐 Unleash your inner artist and craft a custom flower crown to take home! Perfect for all ages and a wonderful way to mark International Women's Day weekend.

Okanagan



International Women's Day Concert

Date: March 8, 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Firehall Brewery, 6077 Main Street (Downstairs), Oliver

The Firehall Brewery is celebrating International Women's Day with a 3-band concert, prizes, and a special beer! Sponsored by Respect Record & Skate. The three bands coming your way: Mother Sun (Kamloops), Jared Jackel's Bad Vibrations (Penticton), and The Jazz Implication (Salmon Arm). RSVP required.



Sip of Self-Love

Date: March 8, 4:30 p.m.

Location: The Sweet Magnolia, 248 Shuswap St Ne, Salmon Arm

We're proud to share this special collaboration for International Women's Day – an intimate high tea event designed to celebrate self-love, connection, and creativity ☕️✨ Sip of Self-Love will be held at The Sweet Magnolia in Salmon Arm, where you'll be guided through a meaningful experience of self-care and creativity.

The Hub Drag Brunch - International Women's Day Celebration

Date: March 8, 11:00 a.m.

Location: The Hub On Martin, 260 Martin St, Penticton

In celebration of International Women's Day, join The Pod at The Hub for brunch with all your besties!! Featuring some amazing women in drag, Aria Reddy and Syren Call, along with Wanda Lust and hostess Freida Whales. Enjoy delicious food and create lasting memories together! Let's embrace and uplift the power of women! 19+ show. Doors at 11:00 a.m., show starts at 12:00 p.m. A portion from the first 100 tickets sold will be donated to the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.

International Women's Day! 🎉💃🍸

Date: March 8, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: Bar One, 2130 Harvey Ave, Kelowna

Join us at Bar One for an evening filled with great drinks, good company, and a vibrant atmosphere. Let's honor the amazing women in our lives with laughter, music, and unforgettable memories. Welcome appy and a champagne toast on us for all women from 3 to 6 pm. It's a toast to strength, empowerment, and good times! See you there! 🥂💖 #WomensDayCelebration

East Kootenays





International Women's Day Weekend

Date: March 7 – 9

Location: The Arts Station, 601 1st Ave, Fernie

An inspiring weekend filled with live music, empowering workshops, and vibrant dance events to celebrate and uplift women, brought to you at the Arts Station in partnership with the Fernie Women's Centre. Programs include a mix of free and paid events. Come together to honour strength, resilience, and the power of women.

Northern BC

Crafternoon: Glow Play Dough

Date: March 8, 11:00 a.m. – Noon

Location: Fort St. John Public Library, 10015 – 100th Avenue, Fort St. John

Let's celebrate International Women's Day with Community Bridge by learning all about a famous woman in science: Marie Curie. We will be making play dough that glows – just like the radium she discovered. For kids and families, all ages welcome! Free! Drop-in, no registration necessary.

International Women's Day Afternoon Tea

Date: March 7, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: 1566 7th Ave, Prince George

Community Futures, in partnership with WeBC, would like to invite you to join us for an Afternoon Tea to celebrate International Women's Day! This event will feature a panel of local women entrepreneurs Bobbi Carpino (Rooted in the River) and Shannon Wright (The Pepper Tree Hair Salon) and Jeni Arnott of Origins Kitchen. Theme: Accelerate Action.





UWU/MoveUP