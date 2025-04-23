Dear Members,

Today is Administrative Professionals Day - a special opportunity to recognize and celebrate the incredible contributions of administrative professionals across the BCGEU.

You are the organizers, communicators, and problem-solvers who keep everything running smoothly. Whether you're managing schedules, coordinating teams, or being the first point of contact for the public, your work is critical to the success of every ministry and sector. Your attention to detail, your ability to handle competing priorities, and your commitment to public service make a direct and lasting impact on communities across B.C.

Administrative professionals truly are the backbone of our public service. Though much of your work happens behind the scenes, its impact is felt across the province every single day. On behalf of the entire union, I want to express my deepest thanks for your dedication, skill, and unwavering commitment to serving the people of British Columbia. We are proud to stand with you today and every day.

Your hard work makes a difference in the lives of countless people. On this day, we celebrate you and all that you do to keep the wheels of public service turning.

Thank you for everything you do, both today and every day.

In solidarity,

Paul Finch

BCGEU President

UWU/MoveUP