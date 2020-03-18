BCGEU represents dietitians across the province who are members of our Health Services component (Component 4). Their work involves much more than translating the science of nutrition into practical healthy eating solutions.

In fact, dietitians of BC work in a wide range of areas, including eating disorders; swallowing difficulties (dysphagia); tube feeding and formulations; digestive health, chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer; palliative care; paediatric feeding; malnutrition and seniors' care.

In addition to working throughout our community in health departments, hospitals, health and wellness centres, and universities, dietitians also manage food service operations in health facilities to ensure safe, nutritious food preparation and distribution.

On March 18, let's acknowledge and recognize the very important role dietitians play in improving the health of people in every community throughout B.C.





UWU/MoveUP