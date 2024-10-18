On October 18, we are recognizing the tireless efforts of healthcare assistants. You are a vital part of making our healthcare systems run smoothly and we are grateful for your dedication.



That's why our union is launching a social media video to shine a spotlight on the important work healthcare assistants do. Will you help share our Health Care Assistant Day video widely?

Throughout the pandemic and beyond, healthcare assistants have been on the forefront of providing essential care to the most vulnerable communities in B.C. But the fight for better working conditions continues. Despite their valuable labour, healthcare assistants are too often overlooked by employers, the government, and society as a whole.



Years of underinvestment in healthcare workers has created a staffing crisis, which leads to chronic short staffing that is creating impossible workloads for many healthcare assistants. Many are struggling with burnout and mental health challenges as a result. For everything that healthcare assistants do for us, this is unacceptable.



Workers deserve better. This Health Care Assistants' Day, we want to reaffirm our solidarity with you. Our union will continue to fight for wages and working conditions that better reflect the difficult, specialized and vital work you do through the upcoming bargaining sessions.



Thank you for your hard work.



In solidarity,



Paul Finch, President

Mahen Ramdharry, Vice-president for Health Services (Component 4)

Scott De Long, Vice-president for Community Health Services (Component 8)





UWU/MoveUP