April 16 – May 2 is Medical Laboratory Professionals Week in Canada, a time to celebrate and raise awareness of their critical role in health care.

Lab workers are a vital part of B.C.'s health care team, and BCGEU proudly represents hundreds of them in all corners of the province. They include phlebotomists, lab technicians, cardiology technologists and medical lab couriers. These health care heroes work behind the scenes, providing critical information to physicians and other health care professionals to help guide medical decisions about your health. In fact, there are approximately 1.2 million laboratory tests performed every day across the country, and these tests assist in the diagnosis and treatment of the thousands of health issues impacting Canadians.

"You can count on medical lab professionals when you need answers that will help reveal the full picture of your health, which is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic," says Mahen Ramdharry, BCGEU vice president, health services. "Thank you to all medical lab professionals working tirelessly to provide accurate and efficient testing, making a difference in the lives and the health of others."

#LabWeek #MedLab





