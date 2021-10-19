After the close of nominations, Maude Joe has been acclaimed to your bargaining committee to represent Cerwydden.



She will join Bargaining Committee Member Laurie Johnson to represent BCGEU members in bargaining.

If you work at Piccadilly Seniors Community and are interested in being involved in bargaining, please contact Staff Representative Sheila Matthen at [email protected].

Your bargaining committee will be meeting your employer again soon in mediation to try and reach a fair collective agreement.

Congratulations Maude!

In solidarity,

Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations

