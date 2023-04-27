As you are aware, during negotiations for your 2020-2023 Collective Agreement, CareCorp took over from Provita and Westcana as your new Employer. Negotiations were completed and a new collective agreement was reached with CareCorp. You all voted and the agreement was accepted. The next steps were to complete a final copy of the collective agreement for the bargaining committee and employer to sign, so a copy could be available to everyone. While this process was being completed we continued to refer to the previous collective agreement and the comprehensive report outlining all the changes.



The Union has attempted to have your Employer sign the agreed to Collective Agreement, however, they have not agreed to sign it until some issues related to CareCorp becoming the new Employer were addressed with the Labour Board. This does not mean that the agreement reached is not in full force and effect, it just means we have not been able to obtain a signed copy before providing to all of you.



The Union recognizes it is your right to have access to your Collective Agreement and will not wait any longer for a signed copy of the agreement. Please find attached a copy of the final agreement here.



We appreciate your understanding and patience.



In solidarity,

Monique Wemhof, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of Final Agreement here