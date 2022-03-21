There have been changes to the nominations for bargaining committee member for the Oil & Gas Commission. Voting is still required, however, the ballot will now be:

Amanda Fraser

Erin Hall

Katelyn White

John Warner

The nominees’ names have been randomized; they will appear this way on the ballot. The two highest vote-getting candidates will be the regular committee members, and the third highest vote-getting candidate will be the alternate committee member.



Voting Information

Voting information remains the same. This bargaining committee vote will be conducted using secure electronic voting. Members will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential on or before April 14th. Voting will open on April 14th at 9:00 am and will close on May 16th at 5:00 pm. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.

A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] ASAP after voting opens and by no later than Tuesday, May 10th at 5:00 pm. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.

A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a steward or fellow member to help set one up.



In solidarity,



Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative, Negotiations









Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP