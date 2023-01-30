We are pleased to announce that moving forward all the Lookout Housing and Health Society worksites in local 803 will be changing from 7.25 hours per shift to 7.5 hours per shift.



This change is retroactive to April 3, 2023. This means that if you worked a 7.25 hour shift between April 3 and now, then you will receive retro pay for an additional 0.25 hours, raising you to 7.5 hours per day or 37.5 hours per week.



Going forward, shifts will now be 7.5 hours instead of 7.25 hours, all remaining worksites at 36.25 hours per week will be moving to 37.5 hours per week.



This victory is the result of the collective work of activists that have tirelessly advocated for this change on all levels with the support of you, the members at Lookout Housing & Health Society.





In solidarity,



Masoud Aminzavvar, Local 803 Chairperson

Nigel Keenan, Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP