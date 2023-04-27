Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Chartwell Lynwood Retirement Residence - Work Site Visit - August 16th at 1:00pm - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 25, 2023

Date: August 16th, 2023 
To: Local 404 BCGEU Members at Chartwell Lynwood Retirement Residence Re: Work Site Visit - August 16th at 1:00pm  Where: Multipurpose Room


Your Local 404, Chairperson, Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on August 16th at 1:00pm to 3:30pm. We will be in the Multipurpose Room, at Lynwood Retirement Residence at 9168 Corbould Street, Chilliwack.

Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.

  • Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
  • Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
  • Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
  • Any other general Union questions you may have


In Solidarity,

Roshni Singh Kaja Ryzner
Local 404 Chair Staff Representative

