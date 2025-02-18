Did you know that more than one third of the 34,000 members of the public service have worked for the public service for less than five years? That means that up to one third of our bargaining unit may have never gone through a round of bargaining before. To ensure that all members know and understand the bargaining process, your bargaining committee encourages you to check out this new video: "Bargaining 101".

In this video, you will learn everything you need to know about the bargaining process and how we negotiate fair contracts. From determining your bargaining priorities to voting on a tentative agreement and ultimately ratifying the contract, this video will walk you through every step involved. Your bargaining committee is prepared for all eventualities, and the video outlines all possible outcomes during this round of bargaining.

What's next

There were no bargaining dates scheduled last week, but bargaining will be resuming this week in Burnaby – and next week in Victoria – with our employer, B.C.'s Public Service Agency. We expect that negotiations will continue on the non-monetary items that members like you have identified as priorities, such as dismantling the Job Evaluation Plan and replacing the current system with a modernized classification system. As always, we will continue to keep you informed every step of the way.

Hiring Freeze

As you are aware, last week the provincial government announced it will freeze hiring of any new public service employees due to the looming threat of U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods (read our bulletin here). As a result of this announcement, there was a lot of media interest in this story. BCGEU President and Chair of the Public Service Bargaining Committee Paul Finch was interviewed on numerous media outlets to provide our union's perspective. Check out some of the news coverage here:

In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Bennett, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 1st Vice-President

Robert Davis, Component 20 Vice-President

Douglas W. Dykens, Executive Director – Advocacy, Negotiations, Member

Benefits and secretary to the PSBC

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





