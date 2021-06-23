Further to our communication regarding the right to refuse overtime unless there is an emergency situation, we wish to provide further clarity on the process.

The collective agreement states that:

Article 16.8 – Right to Refuse Overtime

When an employee is requested to work overtime on a scheduled workday or on a scheduled day off, the employee may decline to work such overtime. Only in cases of emergency may an employee be required to work overtime.

If the Employer identifies the overtime as an emergency situation, and the member disputes that an emergency situation exists, the process is to "work now grieve later." Members should work the forced overtime and then contact one of your local shop stewards for assistance with the grievance process.

Where there is no emergency situation identified by the Employer, the member has the right to refuse the overtime and cannot be disciplined for refusing.

The Union will be engaged in discussion with the Employer to identify and provide some clarity on the definition of emergency overtime as well as find solutions to reduce the amount of forced overtime.

Additionally, we are actively seeking stewards for this worksite. If this is something you are interested in please call the office so that we can open the nomination process.

In solidarity,

Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP