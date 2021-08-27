Chief Information Security and Technology Officer (CISTO)

(Excluded Position)

CALL FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

August 27, 2021

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 80,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU requires an experienced Chief Information Security and Technology Officer, effective immediately.

As the BCGEU seeks to internally build out our next generation of tools to connect and communicate with our members and the general public, we need to integrate our approach across the entire organization, and ensure we keep a professional security posture.

PRIMARY FUNCTIONS:

This role will have three main characteristics:

As Information Security Officer, assess and oversee improvements related to the information security posture of the union, including our internal software development program and network administration and IT Services policies, procedures and practices.

As Technology Officer, advise the senior leadership of the union on how best to select, architect, and implement information technology systems across all departments of the union.

As IT Services Team Lead, directly supervise and manage network administration and IT services staff.

THE POSITION WILL:

Prepare enterprise-wide reports on information security and technology adoption and integration across the union.

Work with internal stakeholders to understand and identify the union's needs and objectives at a technical level and to optimize the use of information technology.

Review and analyze the effectiveness and security of existing systems.

Provide recommendations on required improvements (including upgrades, new configurations or the adoption of new systems) and required service delivery improvements.

Develop strategy as it relates to the union's IT infrastructure (computer and information systems, security, communications systems) then oversee its design, installation, implementation, operation, maintenance and support.

Challenge the status quo and introduce the technical teams at the BCGEU to new and best practice approaches to solving technical problems and delivering and supporting information technology services across the union.

Work with the existing technical teams to develop an approach to warehouse the union's data and make it accessible via analytics tools and/or other methods.

Build a roadmap for implementing networking, system administration and IT services delivery best practices for higher end user satisfaction, delivery efficiency and a focus on delivery of business value to our users and members.

Review policy, procedure and technical documentation for the selection, implementation and support of systems and coordinate updates as required. This includes aligning the technical teams on matters such as platform architecture, high level design, detailed design and other technical specifications as well as reviewing and improving technical support processes and documentation.

Actively test the security of BCGEU software applications and integrations.

Provide technical leadership for functions including networks, system administration, telecommunications, customer support via HelpDesk, database management and putting into place the proper business continuity and disaster recovery plans.

Work directly with the development team to provide security-based architectural, technical design and coding practices expertise.

Assist in the creation of the KPIs for each IT services function and monitor and manage team performance.

Ensure smooth delivery and operation of IT services by monitoring systems performance.

Attend various Information Security conferences as required to keep up to date with the latest trends and research.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

10+ years of experience in the Information Security sector.

Experience reviewing applications in Java/PHP from a security perspective.

Experience with security audits, secure coding practices, and code analysis tools as well as an understanding of secure software development best practices around protecting customer data.

Excellent understanding of computer systems, security, network and system administration, databases and data storage systems, as well as telecommunications systems.

Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively with stakeholders, technical team members, and management.

Recent experience with modernizing legacy systems, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and/or data warehousing would be considered an asset.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, indigenous workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence.

This position will be excluded and will be compensated and governed by the Excluded Servicing Agreement.

Submit your expression of interest by no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 by email to: [email protected], attention: Paul Finch, Treasurer, c/o Lisa Trolland



UWU/MoveUP