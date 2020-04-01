Province helps essential service workers find child care

In response to concerns expressed by the BCGEU since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased that the B.C. government has launched a process to provide child care to parents who are essential service workers. This process will match parents who are working on the front lines of B.C.'s COVID-19 response with child care in their communities for children up to five years old.

On the union's advice child care spaces will also be prioritized for children whose parents work in public health and health services, social services, law enforcement, first responders and emergency response sectors. Additional spaces will then be given to families working in other crucial roles, defined as essential service workers.

Essential workers can fill out a new "parent" form to identify their need for urgent child care. Forms can be accessed by calling 1-888-338-6622 and selecting Option 4, or online: www.gov.bc.ca/essential-service-child-care

Please see the information bulletin here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2020CFD0017-000599 for detailed information (Chinese, French and Punjabi translations are available). See the list of COVID-19 essential services workers here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/covid-19-provincial-support/essential-services-covid-19

I thank you for your ongoing efforts to help our province through this extraordinary time – it's because of you that we will get through this together.

If you have specific questions about COVID-19, please send your inquiries to health@bcgeu.ca. If you want to review current information from the BCGEU on COVID-19 please go to our information hub at www.bcgeu.ca/covid.

In solidarity,

Stephanie Smith

