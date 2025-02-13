Your component is sponsoring up to five ECE members working in childcare, to attend the May 8th -10th 2025 ECEBC Annual Conference in Richmond, B.C.



The annual conference for early childhood educators of B.C. is a multi-day event that includes workshops, inspiring speakers, plenary sessions and activities to provide educators with an opportunity to expand their own knowledge and skill set as well as grow and learn in our communities.



This conference is an opportunity to connect with others around the province and celebrate the work you do and the impact you have on children in our communities.



To apply for a sponsored position at the ECEBC conference, please complete an expression of interest here.



Sponsorship will include a paid leave of absence from your employer for any missed hours of work, accommodation, travel, meals and any approved related costs.



Apply today by completing the expression of interest by February 28th.



Only complete expressions will be considered.



Please note- if you are being sponsored to attend on behalf of your Employer, this is non reimbursable.



UWU/MoveUP