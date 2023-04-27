Your collective agreement expired on March 31, 2022, and your bargaining committee needs your input in order to identify membership priorities and draft "new" proposed changes to the collective agreement.

This will be your opportunity to have a direct effect on the bargaining process. Please take the time to complete the questionnaire and return it to the BCGEU Okanagan Area Office (by fax, email, drop off at the office, or give to your bargaining committee members).

Your responses will be reviewed by the BCGEU bargaining committee and will be kept confidential.

Thank you for taking the time to complete the survey. We will provide you with ongoing updates once bargaining commences with the Employer.

The deadline to complete the survey is 5 PM on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

In solidarity,

Your bargaining committee:

Cindy Polachic – Bargaining committee member

Michelle Allanson – Bargaining committee member

Darla Holmwood – BCGEU Staff representative





Download PDF of notice here

Download bargaining survey here



