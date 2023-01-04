Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on January 25, 2023

Getting involved with Occupational Health & Safety is a great way for union members to contribute. As a safety committee member, you will help ensure your employer is following OH&S regulations. You can raise the profile of health and safety and improve your working environment. Would you like to serve on an Occupational Health & Safety Committee at your worksite?

Members of the Committee are entitled to all committee functions with no loss of pay and are entitled to 8 hours of annual educational leave without loss of pay or other benefits.

If you are interested in serving on your OH&S committee or would like more information, please fill out and forward the attached form to Shelley Einarson via email at [email protected]  by 5:00 pm, on Monday, February 6, 2023.

 

