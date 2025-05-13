Friends,



As we wrote to you yesterday, bargaining for our next collective agreement has begun and your participation is critical to building on the gains we made in our last agreement and further improving our working conditions.



Please take 10 minutes to complete the CISSBA bargaining survey now: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GVXVS82



It's important that we hear from all classifications covered by our common and individual unit agreements, so the proposals we put forward to the employer reflect all our needs and ideas.



Please don't miss your chance to weigh in! Click here to take the bargaining survey before it closes on May 27, 2025, end of day.



If you know of a member who didn't receive this email, please send it to them.



The information you provide will remain strictly confidential and will never be accessible to the employer. Your time is greatly appreciated.



In solidarity,

BCGEU College and Institute Support Service Bargaining Association (CISSBA)





UWU/MoveUP